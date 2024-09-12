One Small Step, Political Campaign Strategy, Musiva Concert Series

One Small Step

Central Florida Public Media is taking a detour from the political divide and talking about how to overcome it. Rebecca Fernandez, Central Florida Public Media Director of Community Collaboration, joins Engage along with Central Florida Public Media Producer Abe Aboraya. They introduce us to StoryCorps' One Small Step program.

Political Campaign Strategy

We’re looking at whether Central Florida has a spot on the roadmap for the republican and democratic parties strategy ahead of the November election. The Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff, is scheduled to visit The Villages tomorrow. The Harris-Walz “Fighting for Reproductive Freedom” bus tour rolled through Florida in recent weeks. Democratic Party Chair Jaime Harrison was on the tour and joined Engage. Additionally, Erin Huntley, Chair of the Orange County Republican Party, joined Engage to discuss campaigning for the top line races and issues.

Musiva Concert Series

A mission of the Musiva Concert Series is to amplify the Ibero-American community in Central Florida while celebrating the culture. Artistic Director Tyler Pacheco joins Engage to discuss the series and their upcoming free concert to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month. The bilingual performance is at the Winter Park Library's Edyth Bush Theatre at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 15, and includes the sounds of classical music inspired by Frida Kahlo.