Another School Shooting, New COVID Vaccines, SKATE BUD, Wait Wait Stand-Up Tour

Another School Shooting

A 14-year-old killed four people at a Georgia high school yesterday. Officers responded, students sheltered, and parents raced. Today, we’re talking about how this dynamic creates challenges in addressing mental health for students and families who expect school shootings. Marni Stahlman is the President and CEO of the Mental Health Association of Central Florida. She joins Engage to discuss the impact of the routine nature of these shootings.

New COVID Vaccines

The FDA approved updated 2024-2025 COVID vaccines. The CDC is recommending the shot for everyone ages 6 months and older to protect from the latest strains, severe disease, and death. The agency says people who recently had COVID can wait three months to get the vaccine. The U.S. government no longer covers the cost. The CDC Bridge Access Program that gave free vaccines to uninsured or underinsured adults is over. Most private health insurance plans, Medicare, and Medicaid should pay for it. More than 11% of Floridians were not insured in 2022 based on U.S. Census Bureau numbers. They could be expected to spend up to $200 on a shot. Dr. Cindy Prins, Associate Professor of Medicine in Population Health Sciences at UCF and an infectious disease epidemiologist, joins Engage to discuss the vaccines.

SKATE BUD

In 2019, Zach Moldoff and his wife were living in Los Angeles. He was trying to get a business off the ground that promoted skateboarding events and concerts, and he found great satisfaction from the interactions with the kids in his community. Following the COVID pandemic, the Moldoffs set up shop in Orlando near Zach’s family, and this is where Skate Bud began to take shape. Zach sees an opportunity to provide kids with a healthy distraction from the risks of the streets by giving them something they can focus on and control. Zach partnered with numerous businesses, and now he travels into communities in and around Orlando and Miami where he provides the parts and knowledge for kids to build their own skateboards. Engage Producer Richard Copeland stopped by the Pine Hills Boys and Girls Club to talk to Zach and learn more about Skate Bud.

Wait, Wait . . . Don't Tell Me! Stand-Up Tour

Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! airs on Central Florida Public Media Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. and Sundays at noon. The quiz show that mixes news and comedy is an institution on NPR, amusing audiences since 1996. Some of program’s regular panelists are taking the show on the road for the Wait Wait Stand-Up Tour. Comedian Alonzo Bodden joins Engage to talk about hosting the event. The Wait Wait Stand-Up Tour is Friday, September 6, at The Plaza Live Orlando.