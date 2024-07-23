CFO Jimmy Patronis, CrowdStrike Glitch, Florida Citrus Forecast

CFO Jimmy Patronis

The state’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is hosting a Fixing Problems for Floridians Fair in Orlando tomorrow to connect people with resources. Experts from the Department of Financial Services Insurance Agent and Agency Services, Consumer Services, and Workers Compensation are participating in this event that is open to the public. Representatives from the My Safe Florida Home program and Citizens Property Insurance Corporation are also attending the fair at the Hilton Altamonte Springs tomorrow. This is an opportunity for people to get help with issues including homeowners’ insurance, contractor issues, or home hardening and mitigation. Patronis joins Engage to discuss some of the issues that may be addressed at the fair tomorrow. The Fixing Problems for Floridians Fair is Wednesday, July 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hilton Altamonte Springs on Northlake Boulevard. Policyholders with insurance related questions are encouraged to bring documents so Department of Financial Services staff can better help them.

CrowdStrike Glitch

The world was rocked on Friday by news that a routine software update led to colossal internet and computer outages on a global scale. Cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike issued an updated configuration file that contained a bug that infected Microsoft Windows enabled devices linked to CrowdStrike software. The bug initiated a shutdown that impacted governments and hospitals. Thousands of flights were canceled by major airlines. Trains were stopped on the tracks. Sky TV in Britain was forced off the air. It may be some time before the true economic impact of the shutdown can be assessed. CrowdStrike is an Austin-based cybersecurity firm formed in 2011. It has around 29,000 clients and provides both front and back-end security for governments, Fortune 500 companies, and businesses of all sizes. Matt Rose is the Chief Experience Officer with Winter Springs-based Tech Rage IT, providing IT support and security for Central Florida. He joins Engage to parse out the fallout of this glitch.

Florida Citrus Forecast

Florida is known for citrus. It’s one of the largest producers in the world. The U.S. Department of Agriculture released their final crop estimate for the Florida citrus season a little more than a week ago. Overall numbers were up a bit more than 11% compared to the previous season, but the 2022-2023 season had the lowest production numbers in decades. Florida Citrus Mutual is the state’s biggest citrus grower organization, and they represent members in our Central Florida region as well. CEO Matt Joyner joins Engage to discuss the future of the industry and his reaction to the new report.

In addition to extreme weather, the bacterial disease citrus greening threatens the survival of the industry. Michael Rogers is a professor and Center Director at the University of Florida IFAS Citrus Research and Education Center. He joins Engage to update us on the work happening now to save citrus in Florida.