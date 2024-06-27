Foster Care Privacy, Federal Gun Law Upheld, Biblical Translations Film, Fannie Lou Hamer

Foster Care Privacy

A new law goes into effect Monday to secure the privacy of children waiting in foster care in Florida. Staff with the nonprofit Selfless Love Foundation say they started working on the bill two years ago after hearing concerns raised by children in foster care about the way their information and photos are shared online. The foundation’s Advocacy Director JR Minter joins Engage to discuss the new measures.

Federal Gun Law Upheld

Local advocates for victims of domestic violence support a much-anticipated ruling from the Supreme Court on a federal gun law. The court upheld a law that bans guns for people who are under domestic violence related restraining orders. Michelle Sperzel, CEO of Harbor House of Central Florida, joins Engage to discuss the implications of the ruling.

Biblical Translations Film

Unity of Central Florida is a church that identifies itself as a welcoming community, dedicated to transforming lives, celebrating diversity, and supporting soul growth. It is a Christianity-based church that prides itself in its acceptance and tolerance for all. On Sunday, the church will screen a documentary called, “1946: The Mistranslation That Shifted Culture.” The film looks at efforts following World War II to update the translation of the New Testament, specifically how references to homosexuality came to appear in modern bibles. The film suggests words were mistranslated from ancient texts that indicate a divine disapproval of homosexuality and though the mistake was caught, it was allowed to appear in tens of millions of bibles, creating a false narrative that homosexuality is some kind of sin. Sharon “Rocky” Roggio, director and producer of the documentary, joins Engage to talk about the film and what drew her to the topic.

Unity of Central Florida is hosting a screening of the film on Sunday. Hank Lewis is a Licensed Unity Teacher at the church, and he is also a member of Central Florida’s LGBTQ+ community. Lewis joins Engage to share his perspective on the film and how it impacts his relationship with his church.

Fannie Lou Hamer

Healing Through the Sound of Music’s upcoming performance narrates a lesser known but powerful voice in the voting rights movement. Civil Rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer became a critical voice in voting rights, desegregation, and economic opportunities for Black Americans. She endured forced sterilization, arrests, and brutal beatings that left her with permanent injuries. The Fannie Lou Hamer Story is a one woman play written and performed by Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye. A performance this weekend launches a statewide civic engagement and voter education tour. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Woman’s Club of Winter Park and includes a panel discussion with elected officials. Tickets are available online and proceeds will go to Hannibal Square Heritage Center. Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye joins Engage to discuss the performance and goals of the tour.