Wildfire Season, Development Paused, Civics Workshop, Eatonville Community Center

Wildfire Season

We are in wildfire season in Florida and days away from the start of the Atlantic Hurricane season. In light of dry conditions, new burn bans are in place in parts of our area. A mandatory ban went into effect in Seminole County on Tuesday. One was issued for unincorporated areas of Osceola County yesterday. The bans prohibit all outdoor burning including campfires, fire pits, and burning yard debris. The purpose is to protect property and lives because wildfires can quickly rage out of control. Alan Harris is the Emergency Manager for Seminole County. He joins Engage to discuss his concerns for residents this time of year and how the infrastructure in the area factors into decision making.

Development Paused

A six-month pause on development began this week in Orange County. Commissioners approved the temporary suspension on Tuesday. It stops Orange County from processing new applications for development projects that would require changes to current zoning maps or plans. It does not impact applications already submitted before Tuesday. The ordinance pauses development applications so that county staff can work on finalizing Vision 2050 which is the long-term plan to manage the county’s growth. Orange County Commissioner Emily Bonilla joins Engage to discuss the temporary suspension and the 2050 overhaul underway.

Civics Workshop

A little over a year ago, Governor DeSantis held a ceremony commemorating the first 4,500 teachers to complete a 50-hour civics course. The teachers were incentivized to attend with a $3,000 bonus and the Civics Seal of Excellence endorsement. The course was sponsored by the Florida Department of Education. Judd Legum is the founder and lead reporter of Popular Information, a newsletter dedicated to accountability journalism. Legum heard rumblings that the workshop included overt references to Christian nationalism and quotes from characters associated with it. He used the Freedom of Information Act to obtain the slides used in the civics workshop and joins Engage to describe what he found.

Eatonville Community Center

A new community center opened in Orlando. The Wayne Densch Apartments Community Center is on West Kennedy Boulevard in Eatonville. Plans for the property have transitioned since the idea was first brought up several years ago. One purpose of the project is to serve families at risk of homelessness in Orange County. The center features office space for residents to meet with case managers, a library and computer lab, and laundry facilities. AdventHealth University and its Hope Clinic will also utilize space. Ability Housing partnered with AdventHealth to host a celebration this afternoon to mark the occasion. Shannon Nazworth, President and CEO of Ability Housing, joins Engage to share the vision for the center to support the needs of the Central Florida community.