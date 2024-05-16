Farmworkers Killed in Marion Bus Crash, BCU Mental Health, NAVC Veterinary Training, Orlando Fringe

Farmworkers Killed in Marion Bus Crash

An arrest was made following Tuesday’s devastating highway accident that left eight migrant farmworkers dead and dozens more injured. Bryan Howard was taken into custody and charged with eight counts of DUI-manslaughter. For the victims of this accident, the future is in question. Fundraising efforts are underway to help with medical costs for the survivors as well as bereavement aid for the families of the workers who died. Ernesto Ruiz is a research coordinator with The Farmworker Association of Florida. He joins Engage with an update on how the organization is working to coordinate with victims’ families.

BCU Mental Health

A new report shows that after accidents, suicide is the second most common cause of death of NCAA athletes. The results of a 20-year study were just recently published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. They looked at NCAA athlete deaths from 2002 to 2022 and found the rate of suicide among that population doubled during those years. The study concluded that more suicide prevention efforts tailored to student athletes are needed. After seeing an uptick in mental health crises as students returned to campus post pandemic, Bethune-Cookman University leaders say they started implementing opportunities for mental health breaks. Clarissa West-White, Bethune-Cookman’s Faculty Athletic Representative joins Engage along with Indya Campbell who is President of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee.

NAVC Veterinary Training

One of the challenges of pet ownership is that your dog or cat can’t tell you when it isn’t feeling well. For some animals, this could culminate in debilitating ailments, especially when it involves the eyes. Many popular pet breeds like shar-peis, bulldogs and Persian cats are bred for their unique flat faces and protruding eyes. Over time, skin and fur impede vision and cause abrasions on the surface of the eyes. In the veterinary community, there is a gap when it comes to eye specialists. There are only 500 in the whole country. That is why Dr. Kate Myrna is in town. She’s an Associate Professor at the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Myrna will be training dozens of vets in a crash-course in animal ophthalmology at the North American Veterinary Community Institute in Orlando next week. Dr. Myrna joins Engage to discuss the challenges of treating patients who can’t talk back.

Orlando Fringe Festival

The Orlando Fringe Festival is underway for two weeks of music, dance, art, and discussions taking place throughout the community. Orlando Fringe has been creating a space for artists and performers to bring their talents to Central Florida since 1992, and 100% of event ticket sales are going back to the artists. Paul Strickland is a Kentucky-based, self-proclaimed “professional storyteller” and musician who has been participating in Orlando Fringe for ten years. He is in town for multiple engagements, and he took time out of his schedule to join us in studio to discuss how he came to make a living telling tall tales.