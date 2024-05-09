Senator Rick Scott, Young Voter Engagement, Authentic Books in Orlando

Senator Rick Scott

Florida residents are feeling the financial pinch of the state’s ongoing insurance crisis. Last month, Senator Rick Scott introduced legislation that would provide relief in the form of a tax deduction for Floridians who purchase flood insurance either through the National Flood Insurance Program or a private insurance carrier. Senator Scott joins Engage to talk about his solutions for alleviating the state’s skyrocketing insurance rates. He also discussed protests on college campuses, abortion laws, and other issues.

Young Voter Engagement

Last week, the Southern Poverty Law Center announced their new bilingual voter engagement campaign to energize young people of color in thedeep south which they say includes Florida. After polling more than 1,600 non-white adults ages 18 to 40, the center found those potential voters are apathetic towards politics and disengaged from the upcoming election. So, several organizations were given grants by SPLC to expand their voter outreach including the civic organization Engage Florida. Their Executive Director, Rebecca Pelham, joins us to discuss being on the frontlines of efforts to boost the voting power of young people of color.

Authentic Books in Orlando

Orlandoan Natisha Asbell has taken the monthly subscription concept a step further. Membership with her Authentic Books includes a regular shipment of books accompanied by an immersive selection curated to augment the reading experience. She bills the business as the first bookstore in Orlando owned by a woman of color. Asbell joins Engage to talk about her venture, born out of the pandemic, and the brick-and-mortar store she opened Saturday in Ivanhoe Village.