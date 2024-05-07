Starliner Mission Scrubbed, Esports in Schools, Orlando Solar Bears

Starliner Mission Scrubbed

A launch attempt of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station was called off last night, and an issue with the capsule’s rocket was to blame. Central Florida Public Media Assistant News Director and Host of Are We There Yet? Brendan Byrne joins Engage to discuss what happened and Boeing’s role in commercial spaceflight moving forward.

Esports in Schools

Competitive video gaming could become an officially sanctioned high school sport in this state. The Florida High School Athletic Association recently held discussions about adding electronic sports known as esports. The FHSAA is the non-profit governing body that oversees and regulates high school sports in public schools. Scott Jamison is the Associate Executive Director for Athletic Services. He joins Engage to discuss the possible addition of esports.

Video gaming at the recreational level can result in too much time sitting sedentary, staring at a video monitor, and pounding out repetitive movements on a controller. At the competitive level, participants can spend up to sixteen hours a day in training. Dr. Todd Sontag is a physician with Orlando Health Physician Associates Oviedo. He is the former team doctor for the Magic Gaming official NBA 2K team. Dr. Sontag joins Engage to explain the physical stress caused by prolonged gaming.

Orlando Solar Bears

Orlando’s ECHL professional hockey team is in the hunt in the post-season. The Orlando Solar Bears are down two games in this best of seven game series with the Florida Everblades in the second round of the Kelly Cup playoffs. Game three is tonight at the Kia Center in Orlando. Joey Battaino is the voice of the Orlando Solar Bears. He joins Engage to discuss the team and the rise of hockey in Florida.