Gabby Petito Act Signed; Don Soledad Brings Flamenco to Central Florida

Governor DeSantis Signs Gabby Petito Act Into Law

Governor DeSantis signed the Gabby Petito Act into law this week. It will aid law enforcement in identifying cases of domestic abuse. Gabby Petitio was killed by her fiancé Brian Laundrie. They were traveling the country in a van, visiting national parks. Witnesses reported several incidents involving erratic behavior on Laundrie’s part. In late August of 2021, Laundrie returned to his home in North Port, Florida, without Gabby. Petito’s remains were found in a park in Wyoming. An autopsy determined the 22-year-old had been strangled. Laundrie’s body was found in Sarasota County. He had died by suicide and left a message in a notebook admitting to killing Gabby.

Lt. Paul Bloom with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office joins Engage to talk about the new Gabby Petito law and how it will be enforced. Nichole Schmidt, Gabby Petito’s mother, joins Engage to talk about Gabby, preventing domestic violence, and the new law named for her daughter.

Harbor House of Central Florida is Orange County’s state-certified domestic violence service provider and one of the largest shelters in the state. CEO Michelle Sperzel joins Engage to talk about Gabby Petito’s law and other ways to support survivors. Harbor House’s annual Paws for Peace Walk and Run is April 27th at Blue Jacket Park in Baldwin Park in Orlando. Money raised helps survivors and their pets staying at Harbor House. Registration is open now. Harbor House operates the only on-site kennel in the region for pets of domestic abuse survivors at its Emergency Campus so no family member is left in an abusive home.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there are ways to get help. Florida’s free domestic violence hotline is staffed 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Call 1(800)-500-1119 to be connected with crisis intervention information or linked to the closest domestic violence center.

Don Soledad Brings Flamenco to Central Florida

Don Soledad was born and raised in a musical family from Northern California. At a young age, he showed a proclivity for guitar and a passion for flamenco music. He studied for years with masters of Spanish guitar. Nine years ago, his journey brought him to Orlando. Flamenco is a music of passion, usually accompanied by equally emotionally intense dance. Soledad brings this passion to the stage with his band, the Don Soledad Trio. The Trio will be playing Judson’s Live at the Dr. Phillips Center on April 16. Soledad join us in studio to talk about the music, the dance, and his guitar.