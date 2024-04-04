Walk for Parkinson's; MCO Growth; OCPS Electric Buses; Eclipse Lore

Living with Parkinson's

Parkinson’s is a progressive disease that attacks the nervous system. It can start with a small tremor. Symptoms worsen over time. The Parkinson Association of Central Florida has helped innovate new treatments and support systems. The organization focuses on Orange, Seminole, Osceola, and Lake Counties and estimates 20,000 people in the region are living with the disorder. Two area men join Engage to talk about living with Parkinson’s. Former General Manger of the Orlando Magic, John Gabriel, was diagnosed in 2010. Todd Stewart, President of the Parkinson Association of Central Florida, was diagnosed when he was 35 years old. The annual Walk for Parkinson’s is at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Crane’s Roost Park in Altamonte Springs.

Orlando International Airport Logs Record Volume

A busy spring break season wraps up Sunday at Orlando International Airport. Along with the increased volume comes increased delays. Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO, Kevin Thibault, joins Engage to talk about growth at the Orlando International and Orlando Executive airports.

Meadow Woods Middle School Receives Electric Buses

Deputy Administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Janet McCabe, was in Orange County at Meadow Woods Elementary School. McCabe met with local officials to discuss a variety of Central Florida's environmental initiatives, including a new, $5 million federal grant OCPS recently received to expand the district's electric bus fleet.

The Sky's Gone Out

A solar eclipse is happening Monday, April 8, 2024. Our understanding of eclipses only came into focus in recent centuries, but for the first several hundred thousand years humanity wandered the planet, there was no clue about why the sun disappeared every few years. Every culture from every corner of the Earth had theories, many of them colorful reflections of their own spirituality. Derek Demeter, Planetarium Manager at the Emil Buehler Perpetual Trust Planetarium at Seminole State College, joins Engage to share some nuggets of eclipse lore.