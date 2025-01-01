Did You Know?
Did you know that Central Florida Public Media isn’t owned or funded by NPR? Did you know we don't accept sponsored content or that our news stories never go behind paywalls? If not, you’re not alone!
Here are some other surprising facts and answers to common questions about how public media works, how it’s different and why that matters to our community.
Did You Know? Central Florida Public Media gets NO funding from NPR. We pay NPR for its great content.
Central Florida Public Media does not accept sponsored content. What you read and hear is never pay-for-play.
Funding does not influence Central Florida Public Media’s coverage. Our funders and sponsors have no say in how we report the news, and our journalists never receive payment or gifts in exchange for coverage.
There are no paywalls at Central Florida Public Media. Our journalism is available to everyone for free.
Did You Know? Central Florida Public media is locally owned and operated. The organization is entirely independent, governed by a dedicated local Board of Trustees.
Central Florida Public Media’s reporting doesn’t come from AI. Our local reporters do the interviewing, reporting and writing.
Did You Know? About 10% of Central Florida Public Media’s funding comes from government sources. And it’s never guaranteed. Community support is critical.
Every Central Florida Public Media news story is checked for accuracy. Our editors also review stories for fairness and clarity.
Did You Know? Almost 90% of Central Florida Public Media’s funding comes from generous local donors and businesses.
Central Florida Public Media does not rely on anonymous sources. Anonymity is granted rarely, and our journalists vet the credibility of all sources.
Did You Know? More than 24,000 companies offer to match donations to Central Florida Public Media. Find out if your employer is one of them. CLICK HERE
Did You Know? Each year, more than 100 people donate cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats to support Central Florida Public Media.
Did You Know? You can donate real estate to support Central Florida Public Media.
Did You Know? Individual contributions account for nearly half of Central Florida Public Media's annual operating budget.
