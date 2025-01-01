What’s happening with federal funding for public media?

On July 18, Congress voted to take back $1.1 billion in previously appropriated federal funding for public media-- a decision that will have sweeping consequences for public media across the country and in Central Florida.

These funds had been set aside by Congress to support the Corporation of Public Broadcasting (CPB) for the next two years – that's the organization from which Central Florida Public Media receives its federal funding.

In addition to the rescission of previously approved funds, the President’s current budget proposal would cut future funding for CPB as well. The White House has also issued an Executive Order restricting how local stations like Central Florida Public Media can spend CPB funds in the event those funds continue to flow.

What’s happening with state funding for public media?

On June 30, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis used his line-item veto to eliminate state funding for Central Florida Public Media and other local public media outlets across Florida. This funding was included in the budget the state legislature passed earlier in the summer.

For many years, public media has had strong bipartisan support from Florida’s lawmakers and leaders, who recognize the critical role that local public media outlets play in emergency alerting during hurricanes and other crises, as well as informing and educating our state’s residents and bringing our communities together through thoughtful dialogue.

How is Central Florida Public Media affected by these cuts?

The rescission of federal funds means the loss of approximately $300,000 a year for at least two years, starting in October 2025. This is funding that Central Florida Public Media had budgeted for because it had been approved in previous budgets.

The governor’s veto means the loss of an additional $100,000 to Central Florida Public Media in the coming year.

What does this mean for our Central Florida community?

We are more committed than ever to our mission to provide Central Florida with trustworthy, independent journalism that empowers and connects our community. We are doing all we can to preserve it. However, these cuts will force us to suspend our Emerging Journalists Fellowship program and cut some national programming. We will share the details of our new on-air schedule soon. The budgeting process for FY 2026 is currently underway, and further cuts may be necessary depending on our community’s response to these unfortunate developments.

How can I help?

Preserving public media will require a new level of community commitment and investment. An investment in Central Florida Public Media is an investment in an informed, engaged, connected Central Florida.



If you’ve never donated to Central Florida Public Media, now is the time.

to Central Florida Public Media, now is the time. If you’re already a member, consider joining one of our major giving societies .

. If you’re associated with a business, explore sponsorship opportunities to support your corporate social responsibility goals.

to support your corporate social responsibility goals. If you’re associated with a foundation, consider investing in this critical piece of our region’s civic infrastructure.

There are many other ways you can support Central Florida Public Media, including vehicle donation, stock gifts, donor-advised fund gifts, and more.

What is the Corporation for Public Broadcasting?

CPB is not a federal executive agency. It is a private nonprofit corporation authorized by Congress in the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967, which aims to provide universal access to high-quality media services by financially supporting locally owned public radio and television stations across the United States. For 50 years, Congress funded CPB two years in advance to protect public media’s independence and provide certainty around budgeting and advance planning.

How does federal funding support Central Florida Public Media?

Central Florida Public Media receives approximately $300,000 a year in direct funding from CPB. That’s the equivalent of a sustaining membership worth $25,000 a month! In addition, CPB has long funded services and infrastructure shared across public media organizations nationwide, including satellite interconnection, emergency alert systems, the ability to license music, and the technological infrastructure that our website is built on. These services are worth about $89,000 a year to Central Florida Public Media and may now have to be replaced through additional expenditures.

