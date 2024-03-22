The Wrap: Number of Alzheimer's caregivers in Florida on the rise

"The Wrap" brings you Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives, and insightful conversations from 90.7 WMFE news. From Florida's efforts to transport Americans from Haiti to Sanford, to the toll dementia care takes on the state's growing number of caregivers, here's what happened this week.

Report: Alzheimer's and dementia caregivers total 840K in Florida, bear heavy burden

Story link

The number of Floridians serving as caregivers for people with Alzheimer's and other dementias is an estimated 840,000, an increase of 13,000 in just one year, according to an annual report from the Alzheimer's Association. WMFE's Joe Byrnes explores the toll this disease takes on caregivers and a new program designed to meet their needs.



Florida continues evacuations from Haiti to Central Florida.

Story link

Rescue missions between Haiti and Sanford will continue under an executive order by Governor Ron DeSantis. Fourteen Floridians arrived from Haiti Wednesday, March 20 at the Orlando Sanford International Airport. WMFE's Danielle Prieur reports on the flights and aid available to those arriving in Central Florida.

After injunction, FDLE continues probe of Regina Hill’s ‘exploitation’ of 96-year-old constituent

Story link

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill's alleged mistreatment of a 96-year-old constituent is under scrutiny amid a year-long Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation. WMFE's Joe Byrnes reports the probe has found that Hill spent more $100,000 of the woman's money on herself.

