secklin@cfpublic.org

407-273-2300 Ext. 135

Stephanie Ecklin is an accomplished nonprofit leader and philanthropy strategist with more than 15 years of experience cultivating high-impact relationships and securing transformative six-figure gifts for mission-driven organizations. A Certified Nonprofit Executive, Certified Development Executive, and Certified Nonprofit Consultant, she is recognized for her ability to connect deeply with donors, inspire trust, and translate vision into sustainable funding.

Before joining Central Florida Public Media, Stephanie served as Director of Development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties, where she led record-breaking campaigns, oversaw strategic donor engagement, and elevated the organization’s profile in the community. She also served as President of the African American Cultural Society, where she strengthened board leadership, expanded membership engagement, and built a solid foundation for the future.

Stephanie brings a relationship-first approach to philanthropy, believing that every conversation is an opportunity to spark possibility, strengthen community, and create lasting impact.