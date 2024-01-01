Central Florida Public Media is seeking a passionate, mission-driven, process-oriented individual to join as a Member Services Coordinator. The Member Services Coordinator is a key link with our members. They will ensure that the membership program is well-organized and meets the needs of our diverse audience. This position will work closely with internal and external colleagues and partners to ensure that membership is fully integrated across all facets of work.

Are you excited about working with passionate professionals in an organization that embraces its 40-year history while also embodying the spirit of a startup? If so, we want to meet you!

We know there are qualified candidates who may have relevant skills and experiences that don’t look exactly like what's described here. If that’s you, please don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself. We encourage candidates from diverse backgrounds and with diverse perspectives.

Annual Salary Range: $45,000 - $50,000

Who We Are

Central Florida Public Media provides journalism and fact-based content that empowers the community to better understand and participate in our diverse and complex world. We serve Central Floridians who seek unbiased, factual, truthful information and nuanced discussion -- people who share a common curiosity and concern about the complex issues and challenges facing our community, nation, and world. We consider our workforce to be our most important asset, and we value our people both as team members and as individuals.

The station is operated by Community Communications, Inc., based in Orlando. We are the primary providers of NPR and public media content in Central Florida. We offer a full benefits package including health insurance, 401k, and generous paid time off. We embrace flexibility and offer work-from-home options for most positions.

Position SummaryIn collaboration with the Director of Development and other departments, the Member Services Coordinator assists the organization’s efforts in a variety of fundraising operations including direct mail, online donations, on-air pledge drives, and member events. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive high value, experience strong customer service, and feel a deep mission connection to our organization.

How to Apply

To be considered for this position, please send an email to HR@cfpublic.org with your resume and a letter of interest telling us why you’re a great fit for this position, why Central Florida Public Media is a great fit for you, and how you heard about the position. Only complete applications will be considered. The position is open until filled, but first review of applications will take place starting 4/30/24.

Key Responsibilities

▪ Responsible for the management, process control, security, privacy, and data accuracy of donor records, communications, promotions, data collection, and financial activity.

▪ Maintain the ethical standards of fundraising including donor privacy.

▪ Oversight responsibility for the Customer relationship management (CRM) Databases.

▪ Monitor membership phone line and email inbox to answer general member communications and direct them to the appropriate staff member for help.

▪ Maintain an accurate audit trail of all membership transactions, including credit cards, electronic fund transfers, foundation gifts, corporate matching gifts, vehicle donations, etc.

▪ Timely generate and fulfill donation acknowledgments, merge and print documents and prepare for mailing.

▪ Perform constituent and prospect record data entry and maintenance.

▪ Maintain accurate inventory of communication materials, promotional supplies & gifts; research potential vendors and place orders as needed.

▪ Assist and collaborate with other departments when necessary.

▪ Create fundraising appeals, pledge types, and packages to effectively categorize renewal rates, increased levels of giving, and growth of the general donor roster.

▪ Manage daily processing of renewal mailings, donation billing, and monthly installment reminders.

▪ Assist the development department with donor cultivation, membership events, and stewardship, as well as provide exceptional customer service to all donors.

▪ Able to work at occasional after-hours events.

▪ Perform other duties as assigned for ongoing support of the organization.

Qualifications & Skills for Success

▪ Minimum of two years of membership support or customer service role preferred

▪ Working knowledge of Microsoft Office products, including the ability to learn new applications.

▪ An understanding of specialized membership software and web donation software is preferred.

▪ Demonstrated ability to articulate and present verbally and in writing.

▪ Strong attention to detail, organizational and team skills.

▪ High degree of independent thinking and self-responsibility.

▪ Self-motivated, outgoing, and ability to meet deadlines and achieve results.

▪ Some moderate lifting (up to 45 pounds) may be required on an occasional basis.

▪ Understanding of and enthusiasm for Central Florid Public Media’s mission to provide public service journalism to Central Florida.

Location and Working Conditions

This position is based in Orlando, Florida, and the Coordinator should reside in the broadcasting station’s coverage area. Orlando is a diverse and welcoming city with beautiful parks and neighborhoods, vibrant food, arts, and sports scenes, and a strong sense of community. For outdoor enthusiasts, we’re less than an hour from the beach, and we’re surrounded by beautiful lakes, natural springs, and rivers for kayaking, diving, tubing, hiking, and more. We also have a few theme parks you might’ve heard of! Our average high temperature in January is 72 degrees, and our average high in the summer is only 92. Let us show you why Central Florida is a great place to call home!

Much of this work is done in an indoor location; some outdoor event work will be involved. There may be extended periods of working at a computer. This position must be available for meetings, trainings, events and operational emergencies outside of normal working hours. Must be able to lift 45 pounds regularly.

Central Florida Public Media / Community Communications, Inc. provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws.