Who We Are

Central Florida Public Media provides journalism and fact-based content that empower the community to better understand and participate in our diverse and complex world. We serve Central Floridians who seek unbiased, factual, truthful information and nuanced discussion -- people who share a common curiosity and concern about the complex issues and challenges facing our community, nation, and world. We consider our workforce to be our most important asset, and we value our people both as team members and as individuals.

The station is operated by Community Communications, Inc., based in Orlando. We are the primary providers of NPR and public media content in Central Florida. We offer a full benefits package including health insurance, 401k, and generous paid time off. We embrace flexibility and offer work-from-home options for most positions.

Position Summary

Central Florida Public Media is seeking a passionate, mission-driven, strategic-thinking individual to join us as our Director of Philanthropy (Major Gifts Officer). Are you excited about working with passionate professionals in an organization that embraces its 45-year history while also embodying the spirit of a startup? If so, we want to meet you!

Reporting to the President & General Manager, the Director of Philanthropy is a senior leadership role responsible for designing, implementing, and managing a comprehensive major gifts program to advance the mission and vision of Central Florida Public Media. This position focuses on cultivating, soliciting, and stewarding high-value donors to secure transformational gifts., The incumbent collaborates closely with the Director of Development on a moves management fundraising strategy and on foundation outreach. The incumbent also collaborates with the Director of Corporate Sponsorships on corporate giving strategy. The ideal candidate is a relationship-driven professional with exceptional communication and collaboration skills, proven experience in major gift fundraising, and a passion for Central Florida Public Media’s mission to empower the community through trustworthy, independent journalism.

We know there are qualified candidates who may have relevant skills and experiences that don’t look exactly like what's described here. If that’s you, please don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself. We encourage candidates from diverse backgrounds and with diverse perspectives.

Annual Salary Range: $80,000 - $100,000

Key Responsibilities

Strategic Leadership:



Work collaboratively with the President, Board of Trustees, and senior leadership to align philanthropic efforts with organizational goals, building and nurturing a culture of philanthropy across the organization.

Work with the senior leadership team as an active participant in strategic planning and decision making for the organization as a whole.

Serve as a strategic advisor to the President on philanthropy-related matters.

Principle Gift Program Leadership



Develop a strategic plan to grow the organization's significant contributions portfolio, including through planned giving and capital campaigns.

Lead efforts to secure significant gifts (five-, six-, and seven-figure donations), managing a portfolio of individual donors.

Establish measurable goals and track progress toward major gift fundraising objectives.

Donor Relations & Fundraising:



Build and nurture relationships with high-net-worth individuals.

Represent the organization at donor meetings, events, and networking opportunities to cultivate meaningful connections.

Board Relations:



Work closely with the Board of Trustees to engage them in the fundraising effort to deepen and expand donor relationships, leveraging their networks as appropriate.

Provide training and tools to empower Board members as ambassadors and fundraisers.

Impact Reporting:



Develop and implement tailored proposals, presentations, and stewardship strategies that demonstrate donor impact and build long-term loyalty.

Engage program staff as needed to gather compelling stories and data.

Prepare regular reports and updates for the President, Board of Trustees, donors and other stakeholders.

Contribute to major donor newsletter as needed.

Collaboration & Communication:



Work closely with the Development team to execute a seamless moves management fundraising system, ensuring consistency in donor messaging and materials.

Communicate and collaborate effectively across all departments to support the organization’s fundraising and overall goals.

Qualifications & Skills for Success



Minimum of 5 years of experience in fundraising, with a focus on major gifts.

Enthusiasm for Central Florida Public Media’s mission to provide public service journalism to Central Florida and willingness to learn and adhere to principles of ethical fundraising for journalism.

Proven track record of cultivating, soliciting, and securing five- to seven-figure gifts.

Experience working with senior leaders, Board members, and high-net-worth individuals.

Exceptional interpersonal and relationship-building skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication abilities, including proposal development.

Strong organizational and project management skills, with the ability to manage multiple priorities effectively.

Familiarity with donor management software (e.g., Raiser’s Edge, Salesforce) and data analytics.

High level of integrity, discretion, and professionalism.

Entrepreneurial mindset with a results-driven approach.

Fundraising experience in the Central Florida region preferred.

How to Apply

To be considered for this position, please click the button below or send an email to HR@cfpublic.org with your resume and a letter of interest telling us why you’re a great fit for this position, why Central Florida Public Media is a great fit for you, and how you heard about the position. Only complete applications will be considered. The position is open until filled, but first review of applications will take place starting April 10, 2025.

Location and Working Conditions

This position is based in Orlando, Florida, and the Director should reside in the broadcasting station’s coverage area. Orlando is a diverse and welcoming city with beautiful parks and neighborhoods, vibrant food, arts, and sports scenes, and a strong sense of community. For outdoor enthusiasts, we’re less than an hour from the beach, and we’re surrounded by beautiful lakes, natural springs, and rivers for kayaking, diving, tubing, hiking, and more. We also have a few theme parks you might’ve heard of! Our average high temperature in January is 71 degrees, and our average high in the summer is 91. Let us show you why Central Florida is a great place to call home!

Much of this work is done in an indoor location; some outdoor event work will be involved. There may be extended periods of working at a computer. This position must be available for meetings, trainings, events and operational emergencies outside of normal working hours. Must be able to lift 45 pounds regularly.

Central Florida Public Media / Community Communications, Inc. provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws.