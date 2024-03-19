Ariana Grande has sold millions of records. Now her grandma has a record too

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. The singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has sold millions of records, and now her grandma has a record of her own. Ninety-eight-year-old Marjorie "Nonna" Grande has become the oldest person to hit the Billboard Hot 100 because she is featured in Grande's song "Ordinary Things."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ORDINARY THINGS")

MARJORIE GRANDE: I mean, I could have packed up and left a million times.

INSKEEP: That's her talking. Nonna has been included in other songs by her granddaughter, although this is her first credit as a featured guest. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

