During March Meowness, library fines can be paid with cat photos

Don't have the money to pay your library fines? No worries. You can pay them in cat pics - if you live in Worcester, Mass., that is. This month, the public library there is letting people pay any lost and damaged fees with cat photos. The fee forgiveness program, known as March Meowness, is meant to reduce barriers for library borrowers who might not be able to pay. It also means the hundreds of photos of your cat living on your phone now have a purpose.

