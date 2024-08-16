School cellphone bans, UF student journalist uncovers Sasse’s spending, remembering Hurricane Charley and Debby recovery efforts

Cellphone bans in K-12 schools

Back-to-school means backpacks, books and new pencils. But there will be no cellphones in some of the largest public school districts in the state.

A new state law prohibits students from using their phones at school during instructional time. And some districts have adopted complete bans during the entire school day.

Guests:



Andrew Spar , president of the Florida Education Association.

, president of the Florida Education Association. Scott Howat, chief communications officer for Orange County Public Schools.

UF student journalist uncovers Sasse’s record-spending

The Alligator, an independent, student-owned newspaper at the University of Florida, this week reported a massive increase in spending under former president Ben Sasse.

During Sasse’s 17-month tenure, his office spent over $17 million, more than double the spending before he became president. Now, Florida’s chief financial officer has called on the university to investigate the spending.

Guest:



Garrett Shanley, university editor for The Alligator.

Remembering Hurricane Charley and Debby recovery efforts

20 years ago this week, Hurricane Charley made landfall during one of the busiest times in the tropics. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall near Cayo Costa, just west of Fort Myers, marking the beginning of a historic run of storms in Florida’s history.

Federal disaster assistance is available to residents in 10 Florida counties recovering from Hurricane Debby. Most of the counties are in the Big Bend and northeast Florida regions. But the federal declarations also include Sarasota and Manatee counties along the Gulf Coast.

Early estimates in insured losses for Hurricane Debby are estimated at $114 million, according to state insurance regulators. About 60% percent of the claims filed so far are for damage to homes.