Live from Key West: Sustainability, affordability and healthcare

The Florida Roundup: Live from Key West

Key West is the last island of the chain, marking the end of Florida — and often the first place many of the impacts of climate change are seen.

We visited the southernmost city for a special edition of The Florida Roundup to look at how what’s happening here can inform sustainability efforts across the state. We also spoke about the high cost of living with rising insurance premiums, vacation rentals, and access to health care.

Guests:

