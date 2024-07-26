Rep. Wasserman Schultz, free speech on social media, school phone bans, NIL deals and Florida Olympians

Congresswoman Wasserman Schultz

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden announced that he was pulling out of the presidential race. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to be the official nominee next week under the rules okayed this week by the Democratic National Committee. Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz joined this historic turn in presidential politics and the party’s process to choose a candidate. Guests:

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, U.S. representative (D-FL-25th)

Social media and free speech

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation three years ago that aimed to ban social media platforms like X, Facebook and others from removing users off their platforms. The new law was challenged and ended up going to the U.S. Supreme Court along with a law from Texas.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court declined to settle the cases, leaving it to the courts to decide whether social media platforms have the right to censor who is on their sites.

Guests:

Craig Waters , general counsel of the Florida Center for Government Accountability.

, general counsel of the Florida Center for Government Accountability. Rebecca Klar, technology policy reporter for The Hill.

School phone bans, NIL deals, and Florida Olympians

Students in five of the 10 largest school districts in the state will begin the new academic year without their cell phones.

Broward and Hillsborough county schools join schools in Orange, Pinellas, and Pasco counties in banning student use of mobile phones during the school day.

This week, the state Board of Education gave its final okay allowing Florida high school athletes to get paid for using their name, image and likeness — or NIL. Among the first high school student athletes to secure deals includes a high school chess team from Gainesville.

A few dozen Olympians from Florida or with ties to Florida will be competing in the Summer Games in Paris. That list includes Daniella Ramirez, a synchronized swimmer from Miami, and Eckerd College alumna Lara Dallman-Weiss, who will be sailing in the mixed dinghy race. Florida also is home to Olympians who will be competing for their home countries, including Ghana and Haiti.

