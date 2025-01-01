Are you excited about working with passionate professionals in an organization that embraces its 40-year history while also embodying the spirit of a startup? If so, we want to meet you! Central Florida Public Media stations WMFE and WMFV are seeking a passionate, mission-driven, process-oriented individual to join as a Radio Engineer. The Radio Engineer is a key driver in our operational success. This position will work closely with the Chief Engineer to provide system support, maintenance, and operational assistance for all the station's operations. We know there are qualified candidates who may have relevant skills and experiences that don't look exactly like what's described here. If that's you, please don't hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself. We encourage candidates from diverse backgrounds and perspectives.



Central Florida Public Media provides journalism and fact-based content that empower the community to better understand and participate in our diverse and complex world. We serve Central Floridians who seek unbiased, factual, truthful information and nuanced discussion -- people who share a common curiosity and concern about the complex issues and challenges facing our community, nation, and world. We consider our workforce to be our most important asset, and we value our people both as team members and as individuals.



The station is operated by Community Communications, Inc., based in Orlando. We are the primary providers of NPR and public media content in Central Florida. We offer a full benefits package including health insurance, 401k, and generous paid time off. We embrace flexibility and offer work-from-home options for most positions.

Position Summary

The Radio Engineer is a service-oriented position that is responsible for liaising directly with your colleagues and listeners, assuming ownership of issues through resolution, carrying out the diagnosis and solving of all technical issues, and escalating to the Chief Engineer or other senior members of the team to achieve this. While working from home may be possible at some times, this position will require working at the main studio location most of the time.

Salary: $70,000 - $82,500 a year

Key Responsibilities

Supports day to day operations of our radio stations transmitter and studio facilities. Maintains proper station operation through preventative and corrective maintenance

Performs environmental non-broadcast maintenance duties at the main studio building as well as remote transmitter sites. This would include light building maintenance such as changing light bulbs, identifying problems in other building systems, contacting, and scheduling.

Supervises electricians, HVAC technicians, plumbers, tower crews, and others as necessary to ensure that repairs are made correctly and in a timely manner. Instructs other staff on equipment operation.

Responds to equipment problems/malfunctions, other technical needs, and provides rapid response while prioritizing needs.

Oversees remote broadcasts and recordings, such as setting up microphones, wiring, and mixing console(s) at remote locations.

Maintains accurate records of the audio infrastructure and maintenance activities.

May mix audio for recording or public address purposes.

May also maintain FCC required logs for Emergency Alerting System activities and tower lighting.

Performs additional responsibilities as assigned by the Chief Engineer and/or the WMFE General manager.

Qualifications & Skills for Success



Available to be on call 24/7 (on call will be rotated with Chief Engineer).

Must have a good driving record and be able to drive to our transmitter sites and other locations for live recordings or broadcasts.

Ability to set up NAT's and VPN tunnels.

Practical knowledge of ethernet routers and switches.

General computer literacy and practical knowledge of Microsoft Office, especially Word and Excel. Experience with other word processing and spreadsheet software is acceptable, but you must be willing to learn Word and Excel.

Familiarity with analog and digital audio infrastructure.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills and the ability to work effectively with a wide range of constituencies in a diverse community.

Arrive on time for work, attend work regularly, and successfully complete the responsibilities of this position.

Preferred Skills and Experience:



Experience with Nautel FM Transmitters (GV Series).

Experience with audio routing systems.

Experience with radio automation systems, preferably ENCO Systems DAD automation.

Knowledge of Burk site monitoring.

Audio mixing experience.

DMX / lighting experience.

Experience in LAN infrastructure cabling.

Experience with Ubiquity networking systems.

Practical knowledge of Windows servers and NAS drives.

Experience assembling custom computers.

Familiarity with electronics, and electronic test instruments, such as voltmeters and oscilloscopes.

Familiarity with electrical distribution systems, generators, and UPS systems.

How to Apply

To be considered for this position, please click the button below or send an email to LivingHR@cfpublic.org with your resume and a letter of interest telling us why you’re a great fit for this position, why Central Florida Public Media is a great fit for you, and how you heard about the position. Only complete applications will be considered.

Location and Working Conditions

This position is based in Orlando, Florida, and the Radio Engineer should reside or be willing to relocate to the WMFE/WMFV coverage area. Orlando is a diverse and welcoming city with beautiful parks and neighborhoods, vibrant food, arts, and sports scenes, and a strong sense of community. For outdoor enthusiasts, we're less than an hour from the beach, and we're surrounded by beautiful lakes, natural springs, and rivers for kayaking, diving, tubing, hiking, and more. We also have a few theme parks you might've heard of! Our average high temperature in January is 72 degrees, and our average high in the summer is only 92. Let us show you why Central Florida is a great place to call home!

Much of this work is done in an indoor location; some outdoor work will be involved. There may be extended periods of working at a computer. This position must be available for meetings, trainings, events, and operational emergencies outside of normal working hours. Must be comfortable working on a 20' scissor lift and working on a 8' ladder. Must be able to lift 35 pounds regularly, sit and/or stand for long periods of time, bend and work in somewhat confined spaces. Must have good manual dexterity and be able to accurately read color codes.

WMFE / Community Communications, Inc. provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws.