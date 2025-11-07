Government shutdown may ground some Orlando International Airport flights

Orlando International Airport, or MCO, could be one of the 40 airports that’s being asked by the FAA to scale back its flights by 10% starting Friday.

The reductions will be across forty “high volume” airports across the nation, impacting thousands of flights. At MCO, that would mean fewer arrivals and departures.

The scale backs come after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that the public should expect “chaos” in the skies if the shutdown continues. Commercial passenger flights, cargo planes and private aircrafts could be affected.

The reduction is to maintain travel safety as air traffic controllers face the effects of the shutdown. Since the shutdown began, federal employees deemed essential have been working without pay, including air traffic controllers and TSA agents.

As of Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration has not officially notified Orlando International Airport about the reductions – but it expected it would be one of the 40 asked to reduce flights. The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, or GOAA, said passengers should contact airlines directly for questions or updates.

“Based on a report from Airports Council International-North America, an organization that supports and advocates for airports, MCO is identified as one of the 40 U.S. airports that will have flight reductions beginning Friday (Nov. 11, 2025),” GOAA said. “This may mean fewer arrivals and departures, which could help slow the rate of activity in the national air space system and assist airports that are experiencing staffing challenges; however, the FAA has not given MCO official notification on its status.”