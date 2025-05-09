As budget deal “blows up,” DeSantis asks voters to weigh in on property taxes

Governor Ron DeSantis is encouraging Floridians to write their representatives and tell them they want property taxes eliminated.

Legislators were supposed to meet next week to iron out the budget, but House Speaker Daniel Perez said a budget deal has “blown up,” and alternate dates for negotiations will be announced.

DeSantis has campaigned for property tax rebates for families, paired with the eventual elimination of property taxes altogether, to give financial relief to Florida homeowners.

But legislators have not been on the same page, with the Florida House calling for sales tax cuts, and the Florida Senate calling for tax exemptions on only some properties.

Now, the governor is asking Floridians to weigh in before the legislature reconvenes.

“You guys can be a part of that. I mean, obviously be polite but just be very frank with your representatives about what you want to see. Do you want to see Florida build off its success? Or do you want to hand off to a junta in the Florida House to sabotage that success,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis has called this last legislative session in Florida inefficient compared to previous ones. It’s been a session marked by infighting within the Republican party, and between the governor and leaders of the Florida House.

“[The legislature has] been more interested in throwing a lifeline to the left and attacking me than they have been in doing the work that you sent them there to do. So that's just wrong. That's not the way you do business, but ultimately, the people have the power to make sure this all gets right,” DeSantis said.

If Florida eliminates property taxes, it would be the first state in the country to do so. North Dakota is the latest state to try to eliminate property taxes, but failed.

The legislature must pass a budget by the end of June. The Florida House will meet next week to vote on a concurrent resolution to extend the session through the end of June.