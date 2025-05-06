REAL ID requirements take effect Wednesday in Florida, across the US

Starting Wednesday, all Floridians must have a REAL ID before boarding a plane in the U.S. or entering most federal and military buildings and nuclear plants.

The new requirement was put in place by a 2005 act of Congress aimed at reducing the threat of terrorism in the US.

To check to see if a driver’s license or state-issued ID is a REAL ID, look for a gold star in the top right hand corner.

No star? It’s not a REAL ID.

Floridians can fly without one, using a U.S. passport instead, but everyone is encouraged to get a REAL ID at a DMV office this year.

The cost of a REAL ID is $48 dollars plus a processing fee.

Most Floridians who got a driver's license after 2010 already have a REAL ID.

But even these residents whose legal name changed due to a marriage, divorce, or other court order, still need to head to the DMV to update their ID.

To apply for a REAL ID, people will need to bring proof of their legal name, birthday, legal status, social security number, and proof of address to their local DMV.

Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles An example of a REAL ID.

Here’s a list of documents you can bring to the DMV to get your REAL ID:

“For U.S. Citizens:



Valid, unexpired U.S. passport

Original or Certified copy of a birth certificate

Consular Report of Birth Abroad

Certificate of Naturalization issued by DHS

Certificate of Citizenship

For cases where the current name and the name on the primary identity document are different, you should also bring:



Court ordered name change document

Marriage certificate, issued by the courts and/or

Divorce decree, issued by the courts

For Non-Citizens:



Valid, unexpired Permanent Resident Card – I-551 for Lawful Permanent Residents

Valid Passport for non-immigrants except for asylum applicants and refugees

Other government issued document showing your full name

Department of Homeland Security document showing proof of lawful presence

If your name has changed by marriage/divorce, you must have your name changed on your Citizen and Immigration Services (CIS) documents.

Both Citizens and Non-Citizens will need to bring:



Your Social Security Card or proof of your social security number. A list of documents that provide proof of the social security number can be found on our What to Bring page.

Two documents that show your principal residence. A list of these kinds of documents can be found on our What to Bring page”

Click here to find your nearest site to get a REAL ID.