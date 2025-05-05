Bill to expand E-Verify law dies in Florida Senate

A bill that would have required all businesses in Florida, regardless of size, to register new employees with the federal E-Verify system died at the end of the state legislative session Friday.

While lawmakers are expected to return to Tallahassee May 12 for an extended session, they will consider only the budget and related bills after the Florida House and Senate failed to come to an agreement on the state’s budget.

The E-Verify bill that did not pass during the regular 60-day session, House Bill 955 , would have expanded an existing state law requiring all private businesses in Florida to document a new employee’s status to work legally in the United States. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Berny Jacques , a St. Petersburg Republican, said the bill was designed to close the 2023 law’s loophole that enables small businesses with fewer than 25 employees to hire undocumented workers.

Florida House of Representatives Rep. Berny Jacques, a Republican from St. Petersburg and primary sponsor of HB 955, said he filed the bill "to ensure that Florida jobs go to American workers and not to those who violate our immigration and labor laws.''

While Jacques’ bill passed 88-25 in the House, he said he was disappointed the Senate didn’t take up the measure or even give it a hearing. He saw it as part of the Legislature’s ongoing efforts to stem illegal immigration in the state.

“One of the ways we can crack down on illegal immigration is to take away the incentives that would bring an illegal to our state in the first place, and one of the biggest drivers, one of the biggest incentives is the ability to work. So, if we’re able to close this one gap, we will significantly cut down on illegal migration within our state,’’ Berny said.

But Bill Herrle, state executive director of the National Federation of Independent Business , which represents small businesses, said the bill would have made the state’s labor shortage worse and dampened productivity and entrepreneurship in the state. He said his group was relieved that it didn’t pass.

“When I talk to small business owners now, I’m finding them busy doing a job they’d like to hire someone to do’’ Herrle said. “They’re working the line. They’re working in the kitchen. They’re working the register. And when a small business owner is doing that, guess what they’re not doing? They’re not being an entrepreneur. They’re not spending time trying to find ways to build and grow their business.’’

Jacques said he may try to refile the bill next year because the measure had wide support in the House and Gov. Ron DeSantis was on record that he would have signed it into law had it passed.