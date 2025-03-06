Central Florida Public Media Legislative Preview

Elected leaders in the Florida House and Senate are meeting in Tallahassee as part of their 60-day regular session that kicked off this week. A team of our Central Florida Public Media reporters joins Engage. They’re following developments from the Florida Legislature that may impact life for Central Floridians.

Environment Reporter Molly Duerig discusses the State Land Management bill filed following backlash to last year’s Great Outdoors Initiative that would have added pickleball courts, golf, and lodging to state parks. Reporter Joe Byrnes discusses a proposal to change the criminal justice system and divert nonviolent defendants to mental health treatment resources. Lillian Hernández Caraballo who covers housing and homelessness and is a Report for America Corps member, explains a bill related to housing for legally verified agricultural workers. Reporter Rick Brunson focuses on immigration and breaks down a plan being considered to expand E-Verify.