Orlando joins national Presidents' Day protest against Trump, Elon Musk

Central Florida Public Media | By Lillian Hernández Caraballo
Published February 17, 2025 at 8:05 PM EST
Hundreds gathered outside Orlando City Hall Monday afternoon to join a national protest against President Donald Trump's administration and his policies.
1 of 9  — orlando-pres-day-protest
Lillian Hernández Caraballo
Jude Speegle, on the right, talks to another activist.
2 of 9  — jude-speegle-orlando
Lillian Hernández Caraballo
Haitian activist speaks at Orlando Presidents' Day protest.
3 of 9  — haitian-activist-protest-orlando
Lillian Hernández Caraballo
Activist holds sign demanding that the billionaire class be taxed.
4 of 9  — tax-them-all
Lillian Hernández Caraballo
A protester shows off swag in support of LGBTQ+ and Palestinian rights.
5 of 9  — LGBTQ-activist-protest-Orlando
Lillian Hernández Caraballo
Protester calls for the protection of democracy.
6 of 9  — usa-no-king-orlando-protest
Lillian Hernández Caraballo
Protester holds sign speaking against billionaires in charge of government.
7 of 9  — wheelchair-protester
Lillian Hernández Caraballo
Prominent symbols included LGBTQ+ rainbow colors, Puerto Rican and Palestinian flags, as well as U.S. flags.
8 of 9  — Puerto-Rican-flag-lgbtq
Lillian Hernández Caraballo
Many protesters donned and waived U.S. flags.
9 of 9  — us-flag-protest-orlando
Lillian Hernández Caraballo

Protesters took to the streets of downtown Orlando Monday afternoon in opposition to the Trump administration’s policies — and what Elon Musk is doing with DOGE— The Department of Government Efficiency.

The demonstration was part of a larger, national movement taking place on President’s Day, in a nod to the criticisms against the sitting president. Some of the current administration’s most recent actions include mass deportations, stating he wants to take over Gaza, and doing away with Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs.

Orlando protest organizer Jude Speegle said that, although they have sponsors and the support of national and local nonprofits and activist organizations, this event was made “for the people, by the people.”

"It’s a movement, not an organization. People showing up, people wanting to commit actions, who want to have their voices heard, ready to speak out. We're ready to say that this is enough, and we want people to know that this is enough," they said.

Hundreds of people held posters that included colorful language and designs, with the most prominent symbols including rainbows, Palestinian, Puerto Rican, and Mexican flags, as well as U.S. flags.

Retired Veteran Charles Dockery was in the crowd, wearing a cap that read, “Proud Veteran.” Dockery said he served 21 years in the Air Force, spanning the Vietnam War and some of the Cold War. He was holding a sign that read, “Diversity is Good.”

Lillian Hernández Caraballo
Retired Veteran Charles Dockery says he's served with people of all kinds and diversity works. "It's the American way," he said.

“I served with all kinds of people -- different races, different types. They all did a good job. We all got the job done together. I know for a fact that diversity works. It works well. It's the American way. That's what I'm for,” Dockery said.

The 47th president was not the group’s only focus. Efforts were directed also against Musk and his role in the federal government.

“We have a president that isn't doing it by the people for the people. Right now, we have a president that is benefiting himself and billionaires that were not elected into office, not benefiting the will of the people,” Speegle said.

Like Dockery, Speegle said the protest is intended to use every possible legal and peaceful way to resist what they called the Trump administration’s “racist and fascist” policies. They said the point of this protest was to gather people, spread awareness, and drive people to action.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.
