Proposed charter amendment would boost Brevard commissioner salaries

This election, Brevard County voters will effectively decide whether or not county commissioners get a substantial pay raise, via a charter amendment proposing to shift local control of their salaries over to the state.

Right now, Brevard County commissioners earn $60,273 a year, and vote every two years on how much their salaries should be. If voters advance the proposed charter amendment, it would shift that local salary control over to a population-based formula laid out in Florida Statute .

Brevard commissioners would then earn 90 percent of the amount provided by that formula, which comes out to $99,196, based on the most recent data available from Florida’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research . The charter amendment language appearing on Brevard ballots does not mention any specific dollar amounts.

The ballot item reads as follows:

“Effective January 1, 2025, shall Article 2, Section 2.6 of the Brevard County Charter be amended to provide that the salary of the Brevard County Board of County Commissioners be determined solely as 90 percent of that set forth in Chapter 145, Florida Statutes for county commissioners, as amended from time to time, which state statute provides a uniform method of compensation for county commissioners with similar duties across the state?

Yes For Approval

No For Rejection”