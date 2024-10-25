Orange County to expand early voting locations to combat long lines

Orange County residents will have more polling location options starting this weekend. Amidst long lines and wait times, the county’s Supervisor of Elections office announced the opening of early voting express sites.

Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean spoke at Valencia College Winter Park campus Friday morning and revealed the rework. The express sites will act as offshoots of existing poll locations to minimize the wait and draw in more voters, according to Gilzean.

He announced the campus will open Saturday as one of the new sites. To further combat wait times, he asked residents to do their research on the two-page double-sided ballot before voting – this year’s ballot is the longest in Orange County history.

“We’re strongly encouraging the remaining voters to please, please, please take the time to review your ballots before you go to Election Day,” he said.

And while the county gives these opportunities, he’s urging voters to make their own plans to vote.

“We plan for back-to-school. We plan for a storm. You have to plan to vote,” he said.

The express site at Valencia’s campus is meant to be an addition to the Winter Park Library site and will not appear on the county’s list of early voting poll locations.

No express site will.

The new sites will also not appear on the county’s new interactive map. The map launched Friday morning and provides residents with average wait times at the county’s 22 polling locations.

Gilzean and his office’s decisions to expand voting options came after unprecedented turnout and requests from voters. Many waited in line for about an hour and a half, according to the supervisor. He said the ideal goal is to cut that time down significantly.

“I would want no one to wait in line more than 15-30 minutes – max,” Gilzean said.

Luis-Alfredo Garcia / Central Florida Public Media Orange County Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean stands outside of Valencia College Winter Park campus. "So that's why you see us do this big push today to ensure people don't have to wait in super long lines during the weekend," he said.

As of Friday afternoon, about 86,000 ballots were counted from early voting in Orange County.

The 2022 General Election saw about 140,000 Orange County voters cast their ballots through early voting, and the General Election in 2020 had nearly 263,000.

Potential voters in Orange County have until Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. to cast their ballots early. Election day is Nov. 5.

Gilzean shared these changes ahead of the weekend, hoping to ease any frustrations voters may have when hearing about long lines. As lines at some of the polling locations grow, staff will encourage those waiting to visit the express site – should one be near.

An executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed certain counties impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton to make adjustments and set up alternative polling places. For counties impacted by Hurricane Milton like Orange County, the change needed to be announced 10 days before Election Day. Gilzean beat his deadline by one day.

He and the office aim to reach ten express sites. He said he is waiting on the county for confirmation.

“Our staff is ready. We have the equipment. We have the people ready to go. It’s just a matter of waiting for Orange County to approve the green light,” Gilzean said.

The express sites will run on the same 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. schedule as the county’s current sites.