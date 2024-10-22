In-person FEMA application assistance given in Central Florida counties

In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, many Floridians were left looking for help with recovery.

Estimated insured losses from the storm sit at more than $2.7 billion according to data from the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

Aside from traditional insurance claims, homeowners and renters turned to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in search of help. To apply for individual disaster assistance, residents can visit DisasterAssistance.gov , download the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362.

In this process, however, some residents may need further aid with the applications. To meet that need, FEMA is providing in-person stations in Brevard, Lake and Orange Counties.

There are certain guidelines residents should be prepared for before seeking out help at these locations.

Although Hurricane Milton is the most recent storm to traverse through the state, applicants can still file for help from damages caused by Hurricanes Helene and Debby. A separate application must be made for damages relating to each storm.

In doing so, applicants will need:



A current phone number

Address at the time of a disaster and address now staying

Social Security number

General list of damages and losses

Banking information if direct deposit is desired

If insured, the policy number/agent/company name

Residents not provided with in-person help can check if they reside in a county eligible for individual assistance on FEMA’s website.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Steps in assistance according to FEMA.

FEMA representatives will help those seeking individual assistance in Brevard, Lake and Orange Counties.

Brevard County

Brevard County residents may receive assistance at four different locations open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those locations are:



Titusville Library at 2121 S. Hopkins Ave., Titusville

Melbourne Library at 540 E. Fee Ave., Melbourne

Franklin T. DeGroodt Memorial Library at 6475 Minton Road SE., Palm Bay

Barefoot Bay Community Volunteer Office at 935 Barefoot Blvd. Suite 6, Barefoot Bay

The registration assistance locations are not available to deal with “complex issues” or denial disputes.

Lake County

Lake County residents can find assistance at the county’s Storm Recovery Center. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Storm Recovery Center can be found at:



CareerSource Central Florida at 9909 US-441 Building M, Leesburg

Beyond FEMA assistance, the center also provides help from Hope Florida, American Red Cross, Lake County offices and other resources.

Shuttle service to the center is also provided at these locations:



Butler Street Boat Ramp in Astor at 55400 Butler St., Astor

Pine Forest Park at 32520 State Road 44, DeLand

Clermont Park & Ride at 1995 S. Highway 27, Clermont

A full shuttle schedule is available on Lake County’s website.

Orange County

Orange County residents in need of help with their individual assistance applications can register at two different locations.

Those locations open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are found at:



Bithlo Community Center at 18501 Washington Ave., Orlando

Apopka City Hall at 120 E. Main St., Apopka

Individuals may be eligible for financial assistance for displacement, basic home repairs, serious needs, temporary lodging, personal property losses and other uninsured-disaster related expenses.