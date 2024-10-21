© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vote 2024
This election, Central Florida Public Media wants to hear from you. Submit questions about the election process, or let us know about issues on the ballot that matter to you. Your feedback will help inform our reporting.

Early voting kicks off in most Florida counties

Central Florida Public Media | By Luis-Alfredo Garcia
Published October 21, 2024 at 2:41 PM EDT
Signs reminding residents to vote. Eatonville Town Hall was set-up as an early polling location Friday, Oct. 18.
Luis-Alfredo Garcia
/
Central Florida Public Media
Signs reminding residents to vote. Eatonville Town Hall was set-up as an early polling location Friday, Oct. 18.

Early voting is underway in most Florida counties, and voters now have an opportunity to visit the polls before Election Day. Early voters have almost two weeks to take advantage of it.

Residents must have a photo ID to cast a ballot, but they can do so at any early polling location in their registered county.

RESOURCE: Voter Guide: Know the candidates and issues

In Orange County, Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean encouraged residents who vote early to visit one of the county’s new early voting locations.

Those locations are at Eatonville Town Hall and the Heart of West Lakes Wellness Center. It is the first time in Eatonville’s 137-year history that the town will have a polling location like the newly implemented one.

“I want Orange County to know – take advantage of going to any of the 22 sites,” Gilzean said. “But if you had to pick one, come to the town of Eatonville.”

Gilzean and his office’s main initiatives in opening these locations were expanding poll access and combating voting deserts, or areas where there are fewer polling places and opportunities to vote relative to the population.

For residents who cannot make early voting, Election Day is Nov. 5.

For counties in Central Florida, here are the dates and times residents can vote:

  • Brevard: Oct. 21-Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends
  • Lake: Oct. 21-Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Marion: Oct. 21-Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Orange: Oct. 21-Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Osceola: Oct. 21-Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Polk: Oct. 21-Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Seminole: Oct. 21-Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. To 7 p.m.
  • Sumter: Oct. 22-Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Volusia: Oct. 21-Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tags
Government & Politics Central Florida News
Luis-Alfredo Garcia
Luis-Alfredo Garcia is Central Florida Public Media’s inaugural Emerging Journalist Fellow.
See stories by Luis-Alfredo Garcia
Related Content
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details