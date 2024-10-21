Early voting kicks off in most Florida counties

Early voting is underway in most Florida counties, and voters now have an opportunity to visit the polls before Election Day. Early voters have almost two weeks to take advantage of it.

Residents must have a photo ID to cast a ballot, but they can do so at any early polling location in their registered county.

In Orange County, Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean encouraged residents who vote early to visit one of the county’s new early voting locations.

Those locations are at Eatonville Town Hall and the Heart of West Lakes Wellness Center. It is the first time in Eatonville’s 137-year history that the town will have a polling location like the newly implemented one.

“I want Orange County to know – take advantage of going to any of the 22 sites,” Gilzean said. “But if you had to pick one, come to the town of Eatonville.”

Gilzean and his office’s main initiatives in opening these locations were expanding poll access and combating voting deserts, or areas where there are fewer polling places and opportunities to vote relative to the population.

For residents who cannot make early voting, Election Day is Nov. 5.

For counties in Central Florida, here are the dates and times residents can vote:



Brevard: Oct. 21-Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends

Lake: Oct. 21-Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Marion: Oct. 21-Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Orange: Oct. 21-Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Osceola: Oct. 21-Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Polk: Oct. 21-Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Seminole: Oct. 21-Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. To 7 p.m.

Sumter: Oct. 22-Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.