Governor DeSantis: State fund one way to help Floridians after Helene

Governor Ron DeSantis is urging Floridians and anyone else who would like to give to victims of Hurricane Helene, to use a state helpline.

The Florida Disaster Fund is a private fund collecting donations to help communities most impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Governor Ron DeSantis said any money collected will go toward recovery and response efforts spearheaded by the public, private and nonprofit sectors in the state.

“We used it after Ian to help teachers, to help cops, to help veterans, to help with home repair,” said DeSantis. ”All of it goes to help storm victims.”

Part of the funds will also go toward Hope Florida’s Activate Hope program, which pairs survivors of storms with immediate assistance like food, water, and shelter.

The governor activated Operation Blue Ridge earlier this week aimed at helping survivors of Helene in North Carolina and Tennessee.

Watch the governor's full press conference here on Helene recovery efforts:

“We have Florida Division of Emergency Management, our Florida State Guard, Florida National Guard, transportation, Fish and Wildlife all on site. This morning, we sent a convoy from Florida Department of Transportation to deploy to North Carolina, including temporary bridges to be able to erect those, if necessary, and assist in roadway repair,” said DeSantis.

Chinook missions are also being used to deliver thousands of pounds of food and other supplies. Anyone who needs help getting out of North Carolina, can apply for it through Operation Blue Ridge.

Here are a few other ideas if you’d like to help survivors of Hurricane Helene in Florida and beyond:

The American Red Cross is on the ground helping people impacted by Hurricane Helene. Donate here.

The Salvation Army has sent mobile canteens and response units to the hardest hit areas after Hurricane Helene. Donate here.

OneBlood needs blood and platelet donors for emergency patients, but also cancer patients who need transfusions for continuing treatment. Donate blood here.

United Way is on the ground after Hurricane Helene and has plans to support long-term recovery efforts, from housing and training, to food and water. Donate here.

Operation BBQ Relief is serving fresh BBQ and other hot meals to survivors of Hurricane Helene in Florida. Donate here. Volunteer here.

World Central Kitchen is also serving hot meals to survivors of Hurricane Helene. Donate here. Volunteer here.

Drives by local groups including Rep. Anna Eskamani and Lake-Sumter State College are collecting supplies for hurricane survivors in Florida.