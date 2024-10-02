Abortion, economy driving some young Central Florida voters to polls

With the election about a month away, we’ve been talking about the youth vote. Candidates are working to court young people here in Central Florida, but what’s actually driving them to vote? It’s a question a group of UCF Nicholson School of Communication and Media students set out to answer by interviewing fellow students about the issues driving them to the polls this election year.

Lucy Dillon is a 19-year-old student. She said the state constitutional amendments, like making school boards non-partisan, enshrining abortion access into the state constitution, and legalizing recreational marijuana, are issues that are driving her vote.

“There are a lot of really, really important issues, specifically in our state,” said Dillon. “I think getting out to vote in the way that you see fit for that [abortion] amendment is really, really important in this election.”

For other young voters, the economy was top of mind. Brian Wallace is a 26-year-old UCF student. He said he’s voted in previous elections, but never felt the things he was voting on affected him personally. That’s different this time around.

“This year, there might be some changes with taxes, or my potential for buying a home [in the] next five years,” said Wallace. “The economy is not doing so hot right now, so I’d like some improvement there for whichever candidate would like to pick up the torch.”

The economy remains an important issue for Andrew Cherico, a 20-year-old sophomore.

“I don't come from that much of a wealthy background, so I do look for people who understand the working class,” he said.

The cost of education is a driving factor for 18-year-old Ty Cortez.

“As a college student, I'm really worried about tuition,” said Cortez. “Hopefully it will be cheaper, because in other countries that's like 500 bucks per semester, but for us, it's like, your life.”

For 18-year-old Caitlin Moss, voting is an important civic duty -- one that has a direct effect on her own life.

“If you don't vote, you don't have control of [what] will happen with your country. So by taking part, like participating in voting, you can help with the outcome,” she said.

While the young voters we spoke with had issues with the state of the economy, access to healthcare, and social justice issues, some are hoping this election will bring change.

“There's so many ways America could be better,” said Cortez. “It seems like it's easy, too.”

Allyson Castillo, Bryanna Valderrama, Steven Brown, Skyler Williamson, and Ashley Reep are journalism students at UCF’s Nicholson School of Communication and Media. This reporting was under the guidance of Central Florida Public Media’s Brendan Byrne.

