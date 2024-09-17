This election, Central Florida Public Media wants to hear from you. Submit questions about the election process, or let us know about issues on the ballot that matter to you. Your feedback will help inform our reporting.
How to register to vote in 2024
Updated October 04, 2024 at 17:08 PM ET
Ahead of the 2024 general election, NPR has collected deadlines and information on how to register to vote — online, in person or by mail — in every U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia.
