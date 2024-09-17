© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vote 2024
This election, Central Florida Public Media wants to hear from you. Submit questions about the election process, or let us know about issues on the ballot that matter to you. Your feedback will help inform our reporting.

How to register to vote in 2024

By Clayton Kincade,
Hansi Lo WangAshley LopezBenjamin SwaseyHilary FungShajia Abidi
Published September 17, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Connie Hanzhang Jin
/
NPR

Updated October 04, 2024 at 17:08 PM ET

Ahead of the 2024 general election, NPR has collected deadlines and information on how to register to vote — online, in person or by mail — in every U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
Government & Politics NPR NewsNational / World News
Clayton Kincade
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Hansi Lo Wang
Hansi Lo Wang (he/him) is a correspondent for NPR reporting on voting.
Ashley Lopez
Ashley Lopez is a political correspondent for NPR based in Austin, Texas. She joined NPR in May 2022. Prior to NPR, Lopez spent more than six years as a health care and politics reporter for KUT, Austin's public radio station. Before that, she was a political reporter for NPR Member stations in Florida and Kentucky. Lopez is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Miami, Florida.
Benjamin Swasey
Ben Swasey is an editor on the Washington Desk who mostly covers politics and voting.
Hilary Fung
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Shajia Abidi
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details