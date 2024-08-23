© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Vote 2024
This election, Central Florida Public Media wants to hear from you. Submit questions about the election process, or let us know about issues on the ballot that matter to you. Your feedback will help inform our reporting.

Orange County District 1 heads to runoff, not recount

Central Florida Public Media | By Molly Duerig
Published August 23, 2024 at 5:45 PM EDT
The Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office.
Molly Duerig
/
Central Florida Public Media
The Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office on Kaley Ave.

A runoff election this November will now decide who becomes Orange County’s next District 1 Commissioner, after the tight race seemed earlier this week to be heading for a machine recount.

Before the county’s canvassing board finished reviewing all provisional and vote-by-mail ballots, incumbent District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson held a thin lead, with just five more votes than challenger Austin Arthur.

But Thursday’s review narrowed Wilson’s lead even further: to just two votes over Arthur, placing the race outside Florida’s statutory requirement for a recount, according to Orange County’s Supervisor of Elections Office.

Since neither of the top two candidates for District 1 received a majority of votes, a runoff election this November will now decide the final outcome.

First unofficial results: Orange County District 1
Nicole Wilson: 14,062 (includes 10 votes gained during canvassing board’s review)
Austin Arthur: 14,060 (includes 13 votes gained during canvassing board’s review)
Qualified write-in candidate, Stephen M. Davis: 28
Government & Politics Central Florida NewsOrange County
Molly Duerig
Molly is an award-winning reporter with a background in video production and investigative journalism, focused on covering environmental issues for Central Florida Public Media.
