Florida's primary election is today, with polling locations open until 7 p.m.

Election Day is upon us, and Florida voters are choosing school board members, judges and party nominees for county, state and federal offices Tuesday. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ahead of Election Day about 13% of registered voters in Central Florida had already cast their ballots by mail or early voting.

Sumter County in particular stands out. It's known for its above average voter participation -- and turnout there was already at 25%.

In the primary, separate contests are underway for Republican and Democratic nominees for county, state and federal races. Most of those, but not all, will face opponents in November.

There are other races for school board members, judges and Orange County commissioners open to all voters regardless of party.