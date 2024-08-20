© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vote 2024
This election, Central Florida Public Media wants to hear from you. Submit questions about the election process, or let us know about issues on the ballot that matter to you. Your feedback will help inform our reporting.

Florida's primary election is today, with polling locations open until 7 p.m.

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Byrnes
Published August 20, 2024 at 8:51 AM EDT
A polling place in Orange County during Florida's primary election on August 20.
Marian Summerall
/
Central Florida Public Media
A polling place in Orange County during Florida's primary election on August 20.

Election Day is upon us, and Florida voters are choosing school board members, judges and party nominees for county, state and federal offices Tuesday. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ahead of Election Day about 13% of registered voters in Central Florida had already cast their ballots by mail or early voting.

Sumter County in particular stands out. It's known for its above average voter participation -- and turnout there was already at 25%.

In the primary, separate contests are underway for Republican and Democratic nominees for county, state and federal races. Most of those, but not all, will face opponents in November.

There are other races for school board members, judges and Orange County commissioners open to all voters regardless of party.

2024 florida-voter-guide Get to know candidates

Tags
Government & Politics Central Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to Central Florida Public Media from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details