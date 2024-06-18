Orlando's District 5 votes today on Regina Hill's replacement

Today -- Tuesday, June 18 -- is election day in Orlando's City Council District 5, a sprawling area that includes Parramore and parts of downtown.

Nonprofit leader Shaniqua "Shan" Rose and former State Rep. Travaris McCurdy are in a runoff to replace suspended City Commissioner Regina Hill -- at least temporarily.

Hill was suspended after being arrested on charges of elderly exploitation and fraud. She has pleaded not guilty.

The winner will serve until the end of Hill's term, unless she's cleared of the charges before then.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As of Monday, about 1,200 people -- less than 6% of registered voters -- had cast ballots by mail or early voting.

Last month, Rose made the runoff with 24.8 percent of the vote among seven candidates. McCurdy came in second 23.3 percent. He had 32 fewer votes.