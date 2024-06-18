© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando's District 5 votes today on Regina Hill's replacement

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Byrnes
Published June 18, 2024 at 8:16 AM EDT
Shan Rose and Travaris McCurdy are facing off in a runoff for Orlando City Council District 5.
File photo and screenshot
/
Central Florida Public Media and The Florida Channel
Today -- Tuesday, June 18 -- is election day in Orlando's City Council District 5, a sprawling area that includes Parramore and parts of downtown.

Nonprofit leader Shaniqua "Shan" Rose and former State Rep. Travaris McCurdy are in a runoff to replace suspended City Commissioner Regina Hill -- at least temporarily.

Hill was suspended after being arrested on charges of elderly exploitation and fraud. She has pleaded not guilty.

The winner will serve until the end of Hill's term, unless she's cleared of the charges before then.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As of Monday, about 1,200 people -- less than 6% of registered voters -- had cast ballots by mail or early voting.

Last month, Rose made the runoff with 24.8 percent of the vote among seven candidates. McCurdy came in second 23.3 percent. He had 32 fewer votes.
