Orange County leaders prepare to draft the rural boundary ballot measure

The Orange County Commission plans to hammer out a proposed charter amendment Tuesday that, if approved by voters in November, would designate large parts of the county as a rural area.

The Rural Area (or Rural Boundary) Charter Amendment aims to preserve farmland and environmentally sensitive land by making it harder to increase the level of development in certain areas where growth is not already planned.

Under the amendment, those changes to the comprehensive plan would need the majority plus one of the County Commission.

Commissioner Emily Bonilla said it's about "controlled growth."

"You know, if we don't do that," she said in a telephone interview Monday, "then all of these developers are going to look for the cheapest land which is usually the land that is used by agriculture or is environmentally sensitive."

Bonilla is leading the effort to get it on the November ballot since the state Legislature canceled the local Charter Review Commission's authority to do it.

County staff are working with language developed by the CRC over several months and during numerous meetings.

Under the CRC proposal, the Rural Area is in unincorporated Orange County only. It is defined by excluding certain areas: the county's "Urban Service Area, municipal joint planning areas, Growth Centers, Innovation Way Overlay, and Horizon West Villages."

For legal reasons, the county is separating out a section that would supersede what a city would be allowed to approve for rural-designated land that it annexes.

Bonilla wants to see that as an issue included in a charter amendment on annexation.

She thinks the County Commission will move the rural area amendment forward.

"I feel that the Board of County Commissioners have seen, you know, the will of the people," she said, and what the people have been asking for and that they're going to honor that."

The county plans to hold a public hearing July 30. Last week, the Supervisor of Elections Office indicated it will need the language by Aug. 27 for it to appear on the ballot.