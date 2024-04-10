© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando mayor updates community on Pulse memorial plans

Central Florida Public Media | By Nicole Darden Creston
Published April 10, 2024 at 10:11 AM EDT
Courtesy of Flickr
Flickr
A temporary memorial set up days after the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting. The city of Orlando is working with the community to establish a permanent memorial at the site.

The City of Orlando’s plans for a permanent Pulse memorial include transparency, an efficient timetable, and culturally competent experts facilitating community involvement.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer highlighted those values today in an update from the city about plans to build a permanent memorial at the Pulse nightclub shooting site.

Dyer noted that the memorial will honor the 49 victims and dozens of survivors of the 2016 Pulse nightclub mass shooting, and will offer “a place where all those impacted by the tragedy can remember and reflect.”

In stressing community involvement, he said, “Input will also inform a process for creating a working memorial advisory committee with members representing families, survivors, and other stakeholders with the goal of moving toward a conceptual design for the memorial by the end of this calendar year.”

The emphasis on survivor involvement and transparency comes after years of tension and conflicting visions for the site’s use, which took place between the site’s previous owners and the non-profit OnePulse foundation that folded late last year.

The city purchased the Pulse property for $2 million six months ago.

Dyer said he’ll deliver continuing updates as the memorial plans develop.

He stressed that the city will build a memorial, not a museum.
Tags
Government & Politics Central Florida NewsOrange County
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
Related Content
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details