The Wrap: The impact of development in Orlando's entertainment district

"The Wrap" brings you Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives, and insightful conversations from Central Florida Public Media. From Florida's six week abortion law to a look at the community impact of Orlando's new entertainment district, here's what happened this week.

Professor says Orlando missed mark with affordable housing plans at Westcourt

A new sports and entertainment district called Westcourt is expected to begin construction at the end of this year next to the Kia Center in downtown Orlando.

The Orlando City Council last week approved a $40 million tax break for Westcourt -- which will include a 273 unit apartment building with 10 units set aside for affordable housing. But as Central Florida Public Media's Talia Blake reports, for some, that low commitment to affordable units is troubling.

Florida's 6-Week abortion ban begins

Florida’s new six-week abortion ban goes into effect on May 1, 2024. As heard on Central Florida Public Media's Engage, the ban is considered a victory for Florida’s anti-abortion supporters. But the new policy has reproductive health providers trying to figure out how to best serve women in the state.

Battle between Florida, feds brewing over Title IX

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said the state won’t comply with new Title IX rules that would ban discrimination against students based on gender identity and sexuality, reports Central Florida Public Media's Danielle Prieur.

The new federal rules mean LGBTQ students can use bathrooms and lockers that align with their gender identity, and go to prom with the date of their choice and has prompted Florida in filling a federal lawsuit against the new rules.