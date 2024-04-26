The Wrap: Recycling experts warn of 'wishcycling' as rate of contamination rises

"The Wrap" brings you Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives, and insightful conversations from Central Florida Public Media. From effots to bolster Central Florida's recycling rates to the possible renewal of a half-penny sales tax for education funding, here's what happened this week.

Recycling experts warn of 'wishcycling' as rate of contamination rises

Recycling rates in Florida have been declining for the past eight years, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Consistent rising rates of contamination -- or the wrong things being placed in recycle bins -- is the most significant issue.

For our Sounds of Central Florida project, a partnership between Central Florida Public Media and UCF’s Nicholson School of Communication and Media. student journalists Raine Keenan, Casey Phillips and Grace Guedouar find contamination occurs more often due to a lack of education than negligence.



Abortion amendment could impact fate of Orange County half-penny sales tax

The Orange County School Board has voted to place a referendum on the ballot in November that will ask voters to renew a half-penny sales tax.

The sales tax generates revenue that’s used to refurbish old and build new school buildings in the district. It’s raised more than $4 billion for OCPS since 2002. Central Florida Public Media's Danielle Prieur reports whether the referendum will be successful or not depends on who turns up to vote this November.

Orlando backs entertainment district near Kia Center with $40M tax break

The Orlando City Council approved a $40 million tax break today for an entertainment, hotel, residential and retail development next to the Kia Center. The council also signed off on a plan for the first phase of the development plan and put $2.5 million toward it.

As Central Florida Public Media's Joe Byrnes reports, SED Development LLC, a company affiliated with the Orlando Magic, first got approval a decade ago for a slightly different plan.