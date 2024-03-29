The Wrap: Chaplains as school counselors prompts concerns from LGBTQ advocates

"The Wrap" brings you Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives, and insightful conversations from 90.7 WMFE news. From Florida's the arrest of Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill to concerns over chaplains serving as school counselors, here's what happened this week.



LGBTQ advocates have questions about Florida's chaplain bill

A bill awaiting Governor Ron DeSantis’ signature, would allow chaplains to act as school counselors in Florida K-12 schools. WMFE's education reporter Danielle Prieur finds some LGBTQ advocates have questions about whether having clergy act as counselors will do more harm than good.



Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill arrested amid elderly-abuse investigation

Orlando District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill was arrested Thursday morning after an indictment by a grand jury on seven charges including elderly abuse and fraud. WMFE's Brendan Byrne & Marian Summerall report an indictment filed in Orange County outlines three charges of elderly abuse and four counts of fraud. At a hearing Thursday afternoon, Hill pleaded not guilty.



Despite protests, Disney’s affordable housing project passes Orange County Board

Amid heavy contention, the Orange County Commission passed a motion Tuesday night to send Disney’s massive affordable housing proposal for state approval.

WMFE's housing and homelessness reporter Lillian Hernández Caraballo reports supporters said the project will bring much needed housing to the area. But other worry the development will strain community resources and infrastructure.