Science of Being Cold, Modern Widows Care Movement, 111 Places in Orlando That You Must Not Miss

Science of Being Cold

This week, Central Floridians are wearing their cold weather attire and dressing in layers and heavy coats. However, people in other parts of the country would love to be dealing with these temperatures we consider unusually chilly. That made us wonder why we are so stunned by cold conditions. Does something physically change in our bodies as Central Floridians, or is it all in our heads? Dr. Andy Little is an Emergency Medicine Physician and Program Director of AdventHealth’s Emergency Medicine Program. He joins Engage to explain the science behind being cold when moving from one extreme climate to another.

Modern Widows Care Movement

Carolyn Moore was living a fairytale life with a successful marriage, two beautiful daughters, and a dream house. Then, while out celebrating with her husband, her life was completely turned upside down when he was killed in a hit and run crash in Orlando. In addition to being heartbroken, Carolyn was overwhelmed by her new reality. She did not have the resources she needed as a suddenly single mother. The world around her moved on as normal, but she was alone to live the life she and her husband had created together. In time, she founded Modern Widows Club to create the network of long-term support for women that she couldn’t find through her grief. Carolyn Moor joins Engage to discuss how the club has grown from her experience into a nationwide movement for widow care.

If you’re looking for a place to start to find support, Modern Widows Club has a quiz to help determine which phase of widow empowerment you may be encountering.

111 Places in Orlando That You Must Not Miss

Our theme parts are critical to the tourism industry in Central Florida. AAA recently reported that Orlando is the number one top travel destination in the country. Susan and Simon Veness have written several guidebooks about the secrets of the theme parks. Now the husband and wife are traveling off the beaten path with their new project, coauthoring 111 Places in Orlando That You Must Not Miss. They unearthed hidden gems in Central Florida and found stories and sites that even came as a surprise to them after living here two decades. Susan and Simon Veness join Engage to discuss the stories significant to Central Florida outside of the theme parks.