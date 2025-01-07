Cold Weather Shelters Expanding, A Postcard’s Place in Central Florida Tourism, How Gators Adapt to Cold Snap

Cold Weather Shelters Expanding

The National Weather Service issued a warning about the excessive cold mornings through this work week with wind chills that could make it feel like the upper 20s in some areas. Several area organizations and nonprofits are opening overnight warming centers, shelters, and other resources. Many are expanding beyond their normal capacity to accommodate the Central Floridians in our community who need a warm place to stay. Martha Are, CEO of The Homeless Services Network of Central Florida, joins Engage to discuss coordinating emergency weather response.

The Salvation Army is one of the organizations expanding their homeless shelter this week. They’re also increasing outreach on the streets to reach unhoused members of the community. Major Ken Chapman, Area Commander for the Salvation Army of Orange and Osceola Counties, joins Engage to discuss how the cold weather impacts the Salvation Army’s ability to provide relief for the region’s unhoused population.

A Postcard’s Place in Central Florida Tourism

Sending postcards used to be a routine part of the vacation experience to let your friends and family know you are safe in travel while sharing a snapshot of your trip. Engage Senior Producer Richard Copeland visits the 2025 DeLand Paper, Postcard and Photo Fair at the Volusia County Fairgrounds and the Winter Park History Museum to take a closer look at the role postcards played in the region’s growth and the dying art of postcard correspondence.

How Gators Adapt to Cold Snap

This is where snowbirds come to escape winter, but it doesn’t feel very “Florida” this week. This stretch of cold made us wonder how it affects not only the families here on vacation, but the wildlife that lives here as well. For the answer, we turned to the alligator, an animal that’s part of Florida’s ecosystem. Brandon Fisher is the gator expert at Gatorland in Orlando. He joins Engage for an informative chat about how the reptiles adapt to the cold.