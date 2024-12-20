DACA Dreamers Uncertain, Advancements in Prosthetics for Kids, Snap! Orlando Closing

DACA Dreamers Uncertain

Ahtziry Barrera was four years old when her parents illegally brought her to America from their home in Mexico. The only life she has ever known is the one she lived in Florida. Ahtziry obtained DACA status when she was 13, and later, she attended and graduated from Rollins College.

The first Trump Administration tried to end the Obama-era DACA program that protects recipients from deportation. Moving forward, there’s uncertainty surrounding its future when Trump returns to the White House with a republican majority in Congress.

Last week, State Senator Randy Fine filed a bill to end in-state tuition for undocumented students at state colleges and universities. The Brevard County Republican lawmaker said this would not change the admission policies, but it would eliminate the lower in-state rate. We spoke to Senator Fine Wednesday of last week, shortly after he filed the bill.

The elimination of the DACA program could eliminate the shield Dreamers have from deportation. Ahtziry Barrera joins Engage to discuss the uncertainty and insecurity she lives with as a Central Florida DACA recipient.

Advancements in Prosthetics for Kids

Ten years ago, prosthetic arms for children weren’t practical to make or use. Creating hand and arm prosthetics is challenging for engineers due to the tiny specific movements hands create, kids grow quickly and can outgrow engineered arms, and replacing them is costly. Central Florida Public Media Health Reporter Joe Mario Pedersen joins Engage to share how many of the developments in the technology have come in the last decade with local organizations helping lead the way. He also reflects on 2024 in his position as a health reporter.

Snap! Orlando Closing

A photography and digital arts gallery that sits on East Church Street in downtown Orlando is a space where several award-winning artists have displayed renowned works. Over the last 15 years, Snap! Orlando has developed into an established pillar of the arts community. A goal of the arts organization was to celebrate photography and increase the appreciation for and visibility of it as a medium. Snap! was founded by Patrick Kahn. He recently wrote that when he and his wife Holly opened Snap!, a hope was to create a spark that inspired a wider appreciation of the arts in Central Florida. That was part of a farewell post he penned. Snap! closes this weekend because Kahn needs to focus his attention on his personal battle with cancer. Patrick Kahn, Executive Director and Founder of Snap!, joins Engage to talk about how he’s seen the arts community evolve here over the years.

The final exhibition on display now is of work done by Dan L. Hess called “Earth’s Last Picture.” Hess is the Chief Curator at the Art and History Museums Maitland. He joins Engage to talk about the impact of the upcoming closure on the community.

