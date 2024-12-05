Palestinian Teen in Orlando for Treatment, Non-admitted Insurance, Building Bridges Together, Orlando Designer Decorates White House

Palestinian Teen in Orlando for Treatment

A young survivor of the Israel Hamas war received a warm welcome when she arrived at the Orlando International Airport on Monday. On December 5, 2023, Hala Qadoum’s apartment building was bombed in the central region of Gaza. She and her parents survived the attack, but the 17-year-old’s younger brother was killed along with three cousins. Hala had severe second and third-degree burns. She’s in Orlando now to receive specialized treatment. She was brought to Central Florida through the HEAL Palestine Global Healing Program. The nonprofit provides care for the children impacted by the violence in Gaza. Lena Keswani with Heal Palestine joins Engage to discuss Hala’s recovery journey.

Non-admitted Insurance

For years now, Floridians have tried to navigate the state’s troubled home insurance market. Claims from extreme weather events like hurricanes have only amplified the issues of finding affordable policies. Non-admitted companies can offer insurance plans without meeting state standards. In her investigation, Bloomberg News reporter Sophie Alexander found Florida homeowners are turning to that lightly regulated market that’s actually designed to cover things like fireworks factories. Alexander joins Engage to explain her findings.

Building Bridges Together

Over the past six months, we’ve brought together Central Floridians, primarily strangers, with different political views to interview one another and discover what they have in common. It’s part of Central Florida Public Media’s partnership with StoryCorps for their “One Small Step” initiative. We’re taking the idea of connecting with people in our community a step further with our Building Bridges Together event this weekend. Central Florida Public Media Community Collaboration Director Rebecca Fernandez and Abe Aboraya, a facilitator of these One Small Step conversations, join Engage to discuss this unique opportunity to connect with people in our community.

Orlando Designer Decorates White House

We’re officially into the holiday season. If you haven’t already, many of you are planning to pick up a tree this weekend. Decorating a Christmas tree can either be a wholesome family tradition or a sap-covered, light untangling domestic nightmare. For Lindsay Matteoni, designing and decorating Christmas trees is a passion. She is the interior designer and artist for MSTR Studios in Orlando.

Last year, Matteoni made waves with a Barbie-inspired tree displayed at the Orlando Museum of Art’s Festival of Trees. This year, she wowed Central Florida with her tribute to Taylor Swift: a tree commemorating Swift’s Eras tour. To add to the holiday cheer, Matteoni was selected to help decorate the White House. Matteoni joins Engage to talk about the honor of decorating the White House.