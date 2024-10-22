Early Voting Begins, Florida Amendment 2, Lost Mozart Piece Found

Early Voting Begins

As of Tuesday, October 22, 2024, early voting is underway in Central Florida in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter, and Volusia counties. Lines of voters kicked off the process at some sites. Orange County Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean joins Engage to discuss election security for voters and poll workers as well as information about how to cast an early vote.

Florida Amendment 2

Those casting a ballot are being asked to decide on several state constitutional amendments. Amendment 2 would, “preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife.” Chuck O’Neal is Chairman of the NoTo2.org political committee that describes Amendment 2 as a threat to marine and wildlife. He joins Engage to share why he’s working to defeat Florida Amendment 2.

Travis Thompson is voting yes on Amendment 2 to establish the constitutional right to hunt and fish in the state. He is the Executive Director of All Florida, an organization he says works on landscape conservation including agriculture, ranching, hunting, fishing, land protection, and water quality. He joins Engage to explain his support.

Lost Mozart Piece Found

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is well known for being the child prodigy who was composing little minuets at five. The wunderkind who performed before royalty at seven, wrote his first symphony by eight, and before his untimely death at 35, had produced more than 800 works. Few composers have been studied and scrutinized as much as Mozart, so it was shocking news to the global classical music community when a researcher at Leipzig’s Municipal Libraries in Germany discovered a copy of a lost manuscript likely composed by Mozart around 1780, when he was 11 or 12. The composer’s signature indicated the manuscript’s authenticity. The piece, informally titled “Ganz Kleine Nachtmusik,” was likely squirreled away by Mozart’s sister, Nannerl. The piece is about twelve minutes and was written for a three-piece string ensemble. It presents a preview of some of the Mozart compositions that would become legendary. The Bach Festival Society of Winter Park will incorporate “Ganz Kleine Nachtmusik” into their November 3rd performance in Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando. John Sinclair is the Artistic Director of the Festival Society. He joins Engage to parse out the journey of Mozart’s lost chamber piece.