Hurricane Milton Recovery

By Cheryn Stone,
Richard Copeland
Published October 10, 2024 at 5:31 PM EDT
Hurricane Milton caused a washout on Florida's Turnpike in Lake County.
Hurricane Milton caused a washout on Florida's Turnpike in Lake County.

We are taking time today to hear voices around our Central Florida community in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

Hurricane Milton Recovery

City officials including Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer are assessing neighborhoods. Mayor Dyer joins Engage with an update on damages, debris, and outages.

Duke Energy crews are among those assessing damage from Milton’s strong winds, heavy rain, flooding, storm surge, and tornadic activity. Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy’s state president in Florida, joins Engage for an update on restoration efforts.

Central Florida has seen its unhoused population explode in recent years. Their safety and welfare during hurricane season have been of paramount concern to the organizations that provide services and comfort to this vulnerable community. Eric Gray, Executive Director of the Christian Service Center in Orlando, joins Engage to discuss his organizations efforts to provide shelter and provisions during Milton.

Lieutenant General William Graham commands the United States Army Corps of Engineers. He joins Engage to discuss mobilizing their response to Hurricane Milton in Florida less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene made landfall.

Hope CommUnity Center works with Central Florida’s immigrant and working poor communities. Executive Director Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet joins Engage to discuss their canvassing efforts, the challenges they’re facing, and an event they’re planning in the days ahead for relief efforts.

