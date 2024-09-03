Abortion Access, Amendment 4 on Florida Ballot, Tech Sassy Girlz

Abortion Access

Voters will decide the future of abortion access in Florida. Amendment 4 limits government interference with abortion. UCF Political Science Professor Aubrey Jewett joins Engage to explain the language of the amendment and what voters are being asked to decide in November.

Amendment 4 on Florida Ballot

A Seminole County mother reached out to the Central Florida Public Media newsroom as she tried to navigate the state’s abortion laws. Last month, the Navy veteran and 41-year-old mother of two teens was diagnosed with a blighted ovum or anembryonic pregnancy. The fertilized egg never develops into an embryo, and it leads to early miscarriage. Last week, a doctor told her there actually was an embryo and she was five weeks and five days along in a state that bans abortions at six weeks. Brittany told us she is sharing her story to educate the public on current abortion laws and on Amendment 4 appearing on the ballot.

Tech Sassy Girlz

An Orlando woman created a program to mentor young women and expose them to opportunities so they can see themselves as future leaders in STEM fields. Laine Powell is founder and CEO of Tech Sassy Girlz. She joins Engage along with students Diondria Daley and Trinity Lozano who are both involved with the program. They share how the nonprofit works to address a shortage of women and minorities in high-tech careers.